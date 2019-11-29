COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46 )-- Former Covington assistant police chief and Newton County School Board Chair Almond Turner returned home Friday afternoon.

According to many he was an advocate and true pillar of the community.

“He was a father figure to me from the time I came to work here he had an impact In my life not just in my career but in my life and decisions that I made.”

Covington police captain Malcom said turner was more than just a friend to him, he was a mentor and a servant of the people.

“For me personally, what I’m going to miss most is being able to talk to him about life you know he was there for me for all the good times and bad times... tell me the course of... I’m going to miss him and so is the community,” said family friend Patricia Gooden.

Escorted by his family in blue, the Covington police department, the Georgia State Patrol and the Newton County sheriff’s office, Turner's body was brought from Hartsfield Jackson International Airport to Lester Lackey & Sons funeral home.

+2 Retired assistant police chief gunned down, nephew arrested Covington police officers are stunned and saddened after the death of retired assistant police chief Almond Turner.

Gooden said what she will remember most is turner's smile. He was a true family man.

“My fondest memory was always seeing his smile and he always had Mrs.Anita my his side.”

Loved ones and colleagues, including Matt Crowe, paid their respects as Turner passed the Covington Square one last time.

“So I mean you know, he’ll never be forgotten. I can see a lot of tributes going on in the community and things being named after him, which speaks volumes because he can’t say that about everybody. He was one of the few people in the community that was loved by everybody.”

A vigil will be held at Friday evening at 7 p.m. in Covington Square.