GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fallen Hall County Deputy Nicholas Dixon will be laid to rest on Thursday, as friends, family and law enforcement members pay their final respects.
Royal blue lights illuminate the pedestrian bridge over Jesse Jewell Parkway in downtown Gainesville in tribute to Dixon. It is one of the many ways the small town is paying tribute to the fallen deputy.
"Shock, just shock. Sadness," said resident Zach Martin. "You see all these things on the news but when it happens here, it just hits harder."
Dixon leaves behind many loved ones including his wife Stephanie, his nine-year-old and four-month-old sons. His brother Zach Dixon says his entire family was touched by a candlelight vigil which was organized by the community.
"I really appreciate you guys remembering my brother this way because he would never have asked for this, but it is exactly what he deserves," said Dixon.
"We just want to show that we care, that we're here. It doesn't matter if I've known you for two minutes or my entire life. We care," said Martin.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, North Precinct and South Precinct offices will be closed on Thursday, July 11, so members of the HCSO family can attend funeral services for Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon. Officials say this will not affect law enforcement service in the county.
Gainesville Police are asking community members to line up along the streets around 11:45 am on Thursday when road closures will begin for Deputy Dixon’s funeral procession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.