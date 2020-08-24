DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Community is banning together to stop Metro Green Recycling from building in their backyard.
Residents say the construction site is toxic.
“You’ve made it out here today just to make some noise, can I get somebody to make some noise,” shouted organizer Reverend Michael Malcom.
Protest organizer Pyper Bunch says the concrete recycling plant is within feet of homes and apartments, and just walking distance of Miller Grove Middle and Academy of Scholars.
"Five hundred tons of concrete being dumped and crushed daily, six days a week, 12 hours a day,” added Bunch.
Bunch says concrete has been proven to release a carcinogen called Silica.
“It could accelerate any respiratory disorder you may have. It can cause lung cancer,” said Bunch.
Reverend Malcom added, “These are their forever homes. These are their one investment and effectively you’re killing them.”
