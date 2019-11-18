FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Forsyth County community is supporting a family in need after three relatives were hit by a car at a school bus stop.
Two sisters, ages six and nine, along with a 43-year-old male relative, Jose Arturo Corejo-Nunez, were hit on the sidewalk when the girls were getting on the school bus. It happened Friday morning on Buford Highway outside of Cumming.
The girls attend Haw Creek Elementary School. A group of parents started a fundraising account to help the family, click here to donate.
“We were just devastated to hear about this accident, these two sweet little girls on their way to school, the negligence of this driver and we decided we wanted to come together right away and do something to help them,” said Kyla McDonough, one of the parents who started the online fundraiser.
Her nine-year-old son, Cullen, is in the older sister’s fourth grade class and played a part in wanting to help.
“When he came home that day I had to break the tough news to him that his friend was really hurt and at that point we didn’t know what the prognosis was and he was very upset and his mind immediately went to how can we help,” she said. “He has a birthday coming up in a few weeks and his idea was, ‘I want to give my birthday money.’”
“Everything can make a difference if you think about it,” said Cullen.
Nineteen-year-old Christopher Frachiseur is charged with three counts of Serious Injury by Vehicle (felony), Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Reckless Driving, Failure to Stop for a School Bus Loading or Unloading, Too Fast for Conditions and Due Care While Operating a Motor Vehicle. Investigators said he fell asleep and jumped the curb when he hit the three victims.
He was already on probation at the time of the crash. He’s currently in the Forsyth County Jail under $82,520 bond with a hold.
