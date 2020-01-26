CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – The Cartersville community – and beyond – is rallying around a local family in need of a new service dog. Lori Satterfield and her special needs son, Israel, depend on their current special needs dog, who is aging and experiencing some health problems of his own.
Israel, who goes by Is, attends Cartersville High School. He’s an honorary member of the football team, and when he’s not cheering on his teammates, he spends most of his time with his service dog, Riley.
“I know the Lord built our family through adoption,” Lori Satterfield said, as her son kissed her on the cheek.
Satterfield adopted Is – who suffers from various medical issues – when he was three-years-old. He is legally blind and suffers from seizures. Satterfield got Riley after a therapist recommended a service dog to give Is more independence. Riley goes everywhere with him, including Carterville High School, home of the Hurricanes.
“He knows that if he has a seizure, that Riley is going to come and get somebody and alert us,” Satterfield said. Is holds onto Riley for stability and helps him get around. But after a decade together, Riley is getting up in age and has his own medical issues.
“Typically, service dogs will start retiring soon after that, and it takes a year and a half or two years trained up where we need it to be, and he just started having seizures himself,” said Satterfield. And the thought of not having a service dog, is unimaginable.
“He relies on Riley for so many things,” Satterfield said. “Riley is his constant companion.”
The whole community has been rallying around their family – many of them even showed up to show their support for this interview. It costs thousands of dollars to get a new service dog – not including the training, equipment, and insurance.
“I’m a single parent, yes I’ve got a great job, the world has blessed me with that, but without the help of the community coming together, there’s no way I would be able to provide all his needs … and a new service dog,” Satterfield added.
While Israel is very shy and was on the quieter side around us, it was obvious how thankful he is for his community and his mama.
Several fundraisers have been set up to help raise money for a new service dog:
Pura Vida Bracelets are on sale in honor of Is:
The purple represents Is's beloved Canes, epilepsy awareness, and a pediatric stroke survivor.
The green represents Is's love for the green Power RANGER, recycling, and cerebral palsy awareness.
The blue represents Is's favorite football team for the moment and hydrocephalus awareness.
The bracelets are $10 and orders should be sent to lpatterson@ellijay.com
Shirts for Israel: https://bestshirtonearth.com/products/israel
Click here to view GoFundMe campaign.
All the money raised will go toward helping Israel get a new service dog.
