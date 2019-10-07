FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Forsyth County community is coming together for a very tragic reason.
It's an update to the story we brought you on Saturday, when two children died in a house fire.
Nine-year-old Morgan and twelve-year-old Shaun lost their lives in that tragic house fire.
Family friends told CBS46’s Melissa Stern that Shaun was a standout baseball player and amazing big brother. His sister Morgan was a cheerleader for the Lanier Lions. She loved her family and riding horses.
“I remember sitting, just kind of staring at my phone, and not knowing what to do, I think that’s the toughest thing, we run a baseball business, and I know how to coach baseball, I know how to build character, but this is something we’ve never faced,” said Brandon Miller, a family friend and Shaun’s baseball coach.
Brandon Miller has known the Noe family for years. He says getting a phone call about the deadly fire was almost too much to handle.
“Our heart goes out to that family, it’s a tough day, and our prayers are with mom and dad, I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” Miller said.
The two-story home on Apple Valley Court in Cumming went up in flames just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
“They tried to gain access in an attempt to conduct a rescue, but the fire was too intense,” said Jason Stover, the Division Chief Fire Marshal with the Forsyth County Fire Department.
Police said the kid’s bedrooms were upstairs and their mom's was downstairs. They said that's why she was able to escape. She was the only other person inside.
Morgan was a fourth grader at Cumming Elementary School, her brother Shaun was a 6th grader at Otwell Middle School.
Miller said Shaun was an outstanding baseball player.
“He could really hit, he was a catcher, he took after his dad, nitty, gritty, just hard worker, giving 100 percent always, which is everything you look for in a catcher, he was a leader on the field, he led the team probably in most offensive statistics, but he also lead with his character and his work ethic,” added Miller.
He said Morgan was also athletic, and an all-around good kid.
“She cheered, I would see her when she was at baseball games, so I got to know her that way, always very energetic, active…both of them are great kids,” Miller added.
Both schools the kids attended met with staff before the start of school today.
Additional counselors, social workers, and psychologists are at the schools or on call as needed all week.
A counselor and administrator also rode the same bus that Shaun and Morgan did this morning to help with any grief counseling or questions.
They sent a letter to all parents from both schools from the principals informing them of the tragedy and reassuring them that support will be available for their students, if needed.
“It was tough, I’m a father of three, and I can’t imagine what those parents are going through,” said Miller.
Miller started a fundraiser to help cover funeral arrangements and other expenses.
“Dad’s a blue-collar worker, works hard, works a lot of hours, and the baseball community is a huge network, and there’s a lot of people that want to help,” Miller said. “They were great parents, mom and dad both were super parents, and they lived for their kids.”
Based on the investigation thus far, police said there's no indication of foul play. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.