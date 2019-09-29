FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Forsyth County firefighter's truck was stolen from a medical center as his wife was undergoing cancer treatments in August.

Now, the Clark family is getting some serious community support.

Dozens of people showed up at Silver City Farm in Cumming to raise money and support the Clark family so the family of five doesn’t have to battle breast cancer alone.

“She’s resting, she just finished her third week of radiation, and it took a whole lot out of her, and she wanted so bad to be here, and she woke up this morning and just knew she needed to rest,” Matt Clark said about his wife, Kari.

Different community businesses, family, and friends came together Sunday afternoon for Kari’s Journey Ride -- a fundraiser to help with the family's medical expenses.

“It means everything, I mean, it’s been a really tough six years for our family, cancer has taken a lot from us, as it has from everybody, it’s a horrible disease,” Kari’s younger brother, Nathan Adams said as he fought back tears. “A single-income family, Matt is serving his community as a firefighter, they don’t make a lot of money, and the bills rack up quick," he said.

Kari Clark, 39, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, she went into remission, but it came back in 2016.

“A very aggressive type of cancer, it’s triple negative,” Adams said.

It’s been a tough year for the Clarks.

As Kari was going through treatment at Newnan Hospital in August, their truck was stolen from the parking lot.

“When I went down to get her lunch, I noticed my truck was gone,” Clark said.

They never found the truck, but they did get back a guitar that was inside.

“She got it for me for an anniversary one year, and it was very sentimental, because she got it for me, and I finally got that back,” added Clark.

After hearing about the stolen truck a local motorcycle group reached out and helped put on this event.

“They’re called the Pathfinders Family, many of the guys in the group, this is their second chance at life, they’ve had issues, whether it’s recovering from drug abuse and other issues,” Adams said.

They’re dedicated to helping people now, and they helped the Clark family raise nearly $6,000 at this event.

“Such an out pour of generosity and hospitality, it means a whole lot to us,” Clark added.

“To be able to help them pay some of their medical bills off, to take that off their plate, so they can focus on healing, treatment, and their family, it means everything,” Adams said.

Despite everything, they are staying extremely positive for their three little girls.

“They’re little troopers about the whole thing, and we’re just all in it for mommy and getting her through this,” said Clark.

The Clarks have also planned The Daisy Dash 5K, named after Kari's favorite flower, for November.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.