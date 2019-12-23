HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Metro Atlanta second-grader has a heart of gold and the support of his community while on his quest to provide toys and non-perishable food items for families.
"Kids should have toys to enjoy. All people should have enough to eat," said Treandos Thornton.
For four years, the elementary student has run the food and toy drive through his business T&N Bow Ties and Apparel. Over the years Thornton and his 4-year-old brother Noah have collected more than 1,800 non-perishable food items and toys.
"I don't want anyone going hungry," added Thornton. "I invite everyone to help us out."
Some of that help has been found in Speaking Pieces Boutique.
"My clothing boutique has participated for the last three years and it means a lot to be able to help give back this holiday season," explained owner Sonjii Monroe. "I have customers coming in donating both non-perishable food items and toys. This is an important community initiative and I hope community members join us in our efforts.
As if doing good for the community, and running a business weren't enough to make Thornton's resume stand out, he was also recognized with his own day in the City of McDonough, and made the "Top 25 Under 25" for Metro Atlanta.
Donations will be collected at the following locations through December 31:
- Speaking Pieces Boutique: 226 Jonesboro Road, McDonough
- Minuteman Press of McDonough: 388 McDonough Parkway, McDonough
- Rising Phoenix Enrichment Program, Inc.: 125 Eagles Landing Parkway, Suite 122, Stockbridge
- Alzheimer's Services of Morrow: 7251 Mt. Zion Circle, Morrow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.