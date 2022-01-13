PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Paulding county community is praying nonstop in the days following a sudden accident involving a teenager at North Paulding High school.
Kendall Thomas, 14, was hit by a car in her school parking lot Tuesday.
CBS46's Savannah Louie spoke with Kendall's mother, Shanna, who said she’s sick she has not been able to go inside the hospital to comfort her daughter.
That’s been one of the hardest parts of this entire situation.
"I can’t hold her. I can’t hold and comfort her." Thomas said. "I sat out here in this cold air and everyone kept saying aren’t you cold I didn’t even feel the cold bc I was thinking about Kendall."
Kendall is unconscious because she’s undergone two brain surgeries to help heal a deep brain bruise.. She is also suffering from Pneumonia and breathing through a tube.
Her mother said she landed on her head and fractured her skull when she was hit by a car in the parking lot of North Paulding High School Tuesday on her way to football practice.
Her father Kelvin Thomas said, "It hurts. Wishing that i could do something magical or be a doctor to bring her back."
Prayers for the Thomas' family include including Kendall's younger brother who was with Kendall when the accident happened.
"I talk to him every day he went to school today. He’s hanging on."
Kelvin Thomas said he’s doing everything he can to spark movement from his daughter.
He said she’s always been tough as she is a member of the school football team and die-hard Falcons fan, with a strong faith.
"Praying over her all the night playing her fav song which is Halo by Beyoncé. Just talking to her." her father said.
Bouquets of flowers sit at Paulding High School, as Kendall's classmates and teammates hope for a quick recovery.
Students will hold a “pink out” Friday at the north Paulding high school basketball game in support of Kendall.
Authorities have not released information on the person who hit Kendall with their car.
There are two GoFundMe initiatives to help the family:
