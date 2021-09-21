ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The message from East Atlanta mother Sherri McCoy is short because at this point, there’s not much else to say.
“Help,” she explained. “The East Atlanta Kids Club needs our help.”
The East Atlanta Kids Club is a nonprofit that helps hundreds of people a year, including McCoy and her family. The club primarily assists students with homework, distributes nutritious snacks, and provides a safe place to play after school.
But now the program is making an urgent plea after their bus was vandalized over the weekend.
Executive Director Ryan Downey pulled up to the property Monday morning to find a window completely shattered, putting the transportation out of service.
“My first thought was how do I get this repaired today so we can go pick up some kids?” said Downey.
Unfortunately, the fix wouldn’t be quite that fast. As of Tuesday afternoon, the bus was still out of service. Dozens of kids were out of a ride, meaning seats inside the club would stay empty.
It’s the latest in about a half dozen other incidents over the past year and a half.
“It’s happened several times unfortunately this is probably the most horrific incident,” said McCoy.
“We’ve had catalytic converters cut off, items stolen from the front porch, our community gardens been ransacked, our bus has been hit by drunk drivers hit leaving parties in the park,” said Downey. “But this is the first it’s felt like purely vandalism.”
Downey filed a report with Atlanta police Monday, who continue to investigate the damage.
He says the blow feels especially brutal, happening days after the program’s Brownwood Bike Rally. Downey said the event was a success, as hundreds of folks participated in the community event – after it had been cancelled in 2020 due to COVID.
“We were riding that wave and feeling that rush of successful event and seeing a community support us,” explained Downey. “It really put a damper on the excitement.”
However, this rough patch is bringing the community together once again – in a different way.
Neighbors, parents, and local businesses are donating money and services with the goal of getting the bus back in service before Friday. Downey says he needs it in service by the end of the week to transport food to hundreds of people, as part of a weekly partnership between East Atlanta Kids Club and the Atlanta Food Bank.
People interested in helping the East Atlanta Kids Club can find more information here: Get Involved - East Atlanta Kids Club
