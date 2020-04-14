FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Jacob Picklesimer and Sherry London’s lives have been turned upside down.
“Scared, shocked, my stepson called and said his house was completely gone when he went to check,” said Trina Gazaway who's stepson is coming to stay in Cumming after losing their home to the tornado that touched down in Chatsworth.
The family’s aunt was also tragically killed by the tornado.
“Very good wife, she’s a good woman, good mother, best granny in the world,” said Loyd Beck in tears.
The couple and their kids are left with nothing and finding a sense of home with family in Cumming.
After hearing the tragic news, donations poured in from their new community, giving the displaced family something to smile about.
“We’ll be praying for them,” said a woman who donated clothes and a bike.
“I just brought my Xbox my old one and gave it to her with a couple of games to help them out to keep the kids a little happy during the hard times.” said Anthony Trent who drove from Oakwood to donate.
The family was overwhelmed by the generosity.
“It’s amazing for them to show so much love for people that they don’t even know," said Trina. “It’s amazing to see the community step in especially when it’s for people that’s not in our community.”
A GoFund page has been set up for Jacob, Sherry and the kids. The family will also be out at the Cumming fairgrounds for the next two afternoons collecting donations at 5 p.m.
