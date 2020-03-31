ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) As coronavirus cases skyrocket in Georgia, healthcare are pressed to provide assistance to those in need. But now, a GoFundMe page has been created to help feed those working on the frontlines.
The page, deemed "Feed the Heroes on the Frontline" is working to provide free lunches for hospital employees. With healthcare providers stressed to the limits trying to help those affected, Jessica Kalish, the creator of the page, wants to scratch one of the items off the list. It's also a great way to help support area restaurants hit hard by the guidelines in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The page has already helped hundreds of workers at area hospitals with a free box lunch and many more are expected to be served.
If you can help out, please click here to contribute!
