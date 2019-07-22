ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Just outside the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club on Henry Thomas Drive, children are exposed to the worst a community has to offer.
“Most of the news that goes on around here is murder, drug busting,” said Milton Tye, who lives nearby. “We don't have anything positive.”
Our CBS46 Pinpoint Crime Tracker found there have been six aggravated assaults, a car break-in, two stolen cars, and a dozen burglaries or robberies so far this year, all of which happened right outside of the center.
“The crime…the degenerates out here are out here 24/7, so see the Boys and Girls Club is giving them a hope, a dream, a want to,” said Tye. “But if you don't see nothing but people standing out there selling dope and women selling their body, that's all they know.”
The Thomasville Boys and Girls Club was once fully funded by the City of Atlanta. The Boys and Girls Club sustained the program after funding was cut, but has just shut it down because of declining membership and rising operating costs.
“If you close the doors on the center of hope, what are you saying?” asked former City Council Member Derrick Boazman. “We're leaving the people and the young children hopeless.”
Boazman, along with former state senator Vincent Fort and community activist Michael Langford are calling on the city to reopen the center.
“You have gangs prowling and selling drugs in this neighborhood and to say we're going to close down the rec center, it's a crime,” said Fort. “It's a crime before God and shame on city hall.”
Some believe the city should fund its own program at the facility if the Boys and Girls Club can no longer afford to operate there.
“I think they need to have it so the kids can have something to do so they don't get caught up in different types of stuff,” said Amirha Sharif.
According to the Boys and Girls Club, kids who went to the Thomasville location will be given priority membership at a nearby club, about three miles away. The organization will have evening buses take the kids home, something not offered at any other club.
City Council member Carla Smith sent CBS46 the following statement about the closure;
The City of Atlanta was given notice by the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta that they would be terminating their operating and lease agreement at the city-owned Thomasville Recreation Center effective August 11, 2019. The city’s department of parks and recreation is currently exploring options and resources while engaging with the community to ensure that the recreation center can be programmed in the near future for those within the Thomasville and surrounding communities.
The Thomasville Community Resource center remains open and accessible to the community during this transition. It is located at 1700 Thomasville Drive, SE Atlanta, GA 30315.
An Atlanta city spokesperson sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the closure;
While the Club’s decision to end the lease agreement was unexpected, the City was already developing a path forward to ensure the surrounding community has the same enjoyable, affordable programs as other DPR facilities have.
