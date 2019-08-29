GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- “It was really devastating to know about them,” said Hina Uma a family friend who had just left Munsha Shekhani's funeral.
Hina describing the shock of a family’s loss of such a giving daughter who was loved throughout the community.
“I realize that she was really popular among friends and she used to volunteer a lot,” said Hina.
Shekhani was killed in a fatal accident on August 27 at the corner of Steve Reynolds Blvd and Venture Drive.
Shekhani, 23, was following a white, older model SUV or pickup truck, that had just rear ended her and continued on.
As the white vehicle turned onto Venture Drive, so did Shekhani, unfortunately at the exact moment a box truck collided with her vehicle. The driver of the white vehicle continued to flee the scene.
Shekhani would later succumb to her injuries at an area hospital.
Family friends describe her funeral as a testament to such a beloved community member.
“The dad, I was just so sad to look at him, and there was so many people over there. There was no space over there, so many people came to tell her last goodbyes,” said Hina.
