ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Standing in front of balloons from a vigil, family and friends of Isaiah Reed, Jaime Hernandez Jr, and Brandon Gresham are grappling with the loss of three teenagers who died Monday.
Police say the teens were fatally shot by a homeowner they were trying to rob.
Wednesday hundreds came out to remember the teens who were just 15 and 16 years old in a vigil and balloon release.
Their principal from Salem High School in Conyers, Dr. Brandi Johnson, spoke to console their classmates saying the boys were loved. She asked the community for prayers and told students there would be counselors to help them.
At the family home of Isaiah Reed, loved ones sat in the front yard writing an obituary Thursday afternoon.
"This is not about somebody who died from age, this is about kids doing the wrong thing and it cost them their life," said a family friend names Scoob.
Hector Diaz told CBS46 the boys called him their big brother growing up.
"Isaiah had a passion for music," Diaz said. "Jaime had a passion for sports. Brandon had a passion for sports. None of them was older than 16 none of them," Diaz added.
Behind the pain of the loss is the reality that this didn't need to happen. The hope of so many who knew them is that teens who are headed down the wrong path will turn around and make changes for themselves and their communities.
"I know I am not the best role model but I love, and my message to the kids is life is cherished," Scoob said. "The streets ain't. Cherish this life. Don't cherish the streets because I promise you're not gonna get nothing out of it," Scoob said.
The Reed/Hernandez families have set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.
They are hoping to bury Reed and Hernandez, Jr. on Saturday.
