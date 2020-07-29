MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A controversial Confederate monument in one metro Atlanta county was removed overnight Tuesday.
“I live in the neighborhood, this is my first time. Living here for six years I’ve never even stopped at the Square, obviously the symbols of the confederacy caused a little bit of angst,” Miguel Lloyd said.
Demolition crews hired by Henry County officials began removing the statue around 10 p.m.
“This is progress,” Lloyd told CBS46 News.
Some people in the community who witnessed the carved stone being removed from its perch were emotional.
“Being a military veteran it is sad to me that a monument that stands for military veterans was removed,” Jim Bannaski said.
Bannaski believes the confederate statue should remain where it’s always been, however he is also eager for a discussion surrounding the monument.
“I would rather talk to somebody about why they are offended. What is it? A discussion versus talk about a piece of marble,” Bannaski said.
Miguel Lloyd said the marble reminder of that painful history belongs in a museum not the center of town.
“Well it’s history but it’s a history that is a painful history for African-Americans, and so that’s the issue. The issue is that they want to respect it as it being their heritage, and it could be their heritage, but it’s also a part of our heritage, which is a terrible part of our history, which is slavery,” Lloyd explained.
A representative of the county told CBS46 the monument will be place in storage until the county decides where its new home will be.
CBS46 discovered a second confederate monument in the park, however,the county said for now it will remain in the square.
