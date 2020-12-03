A staple restaurant in Atlanta is reaching out to the community for financial help through GoFundMe after seeing a drastic loss in revenue.
Manuel’s Tavern posted the GoFundMe Tuesday night asking for $75,000 in help to stay open. However, by Wednesday the community responded in large numbers and the Tavern has received more than $100,000 in donations.
Megan Maloof says her family was expecting the community to chip in, but did not expect to raise more than what was needed to stay open.
Though Manuel’s Tavern will stay open, more than 40 restaurants in the Metro were not as fortunate and forced to close their doors indefinitely. The National Restaurant Association says 40 percent of operators across the U.S. aren’t sure they’ll make it into 2021.
