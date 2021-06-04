Community shaken after horrific double stabbing in Coweta County

COWETA County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A horrific double stabbing shut down a Coweta County roadway and left a community shaken Thursday night.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office blocked off Ragsdale Road and told neighbors to stay inside.
“Last night about 10:30 the whole place lit up in front of my house,” said neighbor Bill Todd…“ I found a sheriff… and they just said we advise you to go back into your house lock your doors and if you have protection a gun or something… protect yourself and don’t come to the door unless we come to the door.”
Authorities reported that the suspect, Colton Deal, was located on the scene and was placed under arrest after alledgly stabbing a man to death and a women multiple times in their home.
The woman was treated at the scene and flown to the Atlanta Medical Center. Authorities say she is fighting for her life at this time.
“The helicopters came, the dogs came, and they were looking through all the backyards,” Todd explained.
A peaceful neighborhood turned upside down.
“It was a huge relief… when they found him…I mean it’s bedtime it’s 10:30 now it’s 12;30 and it’s like… am I am going to feel comfortable going to sleep tonight..no.” Todd told CBS46 News that this is a wakeup call for communities everywhere.
“What I would say is everybody should kind of watch out for their next-door neighbors and you should know who lives in your neighborhood.”
Deal is being charged with felony murder and aggravated assault at this time with additional charges pending.
