SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hundreds from the community around Smyrna packed into the auditorium to hear from the company Sterigenics.
The company has come under fire recently for the amount of cancer causing ethelyene oxide they emit into the air.
“I think it's concerning for everybody that the only emissions that we know about are the ones that are self reported by the company,” said State Senator Jennifer Jordan.
President of the company Philip MacNabb tried to calm residents' fears saying the company only emitted a small portion of the deadly carcinogen into the air (200 pounds per year), but admitted to not handling the situation well.
“I know that because this is a surprise there's a lot of feeling of mistrust and I apologize, we should have gotten ahead of this a while ago with communication,” said MacNabb.
He later admitted from 2015 and prior the company was releasing 3,000 pounds into the air each year.
Willowbrook Illinois has mounted a similar campaign against the company. Sterigenics are currently fighting the temporary closure of that facility.
Willowbrook community members made the flight to attend the Smyrna meeting.
"We still had eleven times, nine times higher rates of cancer for kids and women in our community," said Willowbrook Illinois homeowner Lauren Kaeseberg.
Residents at the meeting saying only one course of action will suffice.
“Will you close your plant here?” said a Smyrna homeowner.
An August 19 meeting at 7 p.m. is scheduled at Benjamin Preparatory School on the same topic where directors of the EPA and Georgia EPD will be in attendance.
