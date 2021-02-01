For the past 6 months police say 100s of teens are making their way from the AMC theatre parking lot to Camp Creek Marketplace causing trouble and this time it has become violent.
The East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham says enough is enough and is trying to push for a curfew.
This a teenager who wishes not to be named says he and his cousin were driving out of Camp Creek Market place on Saturday when chaos broke out.
“It was scary… you never think you would be in a predicament like that you know, the teen goes on to say,” they just started running out of nowhere and somebody with a jacket just pulled the book bag out and just started shooting his gun”
According to East Point Police three teenagers were shot between the ages 13 to 15 year old.
“The person that was shooting the gun actually fell on top of our car and kind of rolled over and he just kept shooting and then he kind of shot the tire out in the car” the teen said…”It’s crazy there’s no words to express anything could’ve happened ...me and my cousin could’ve got killed.”
This violence coming on the heels of a woman being shot three weeks ago after asking a group to quiet down in the AMC movie theater and a 12-year-old being shot last year in August.
East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham saying, “This is serious and I just started thinking what can we do?”
Ingraham taking a stand against the violence and working with city council to mend the city curfew from 11 pm to 9 pm.
“First it will be a verbal warning but for the second or third offense is up to a $1000 fine end up to 60 days in jail, The Mayor explains.
What this teen says he wants most is for parents to take accountability and the community to work together.
“Why the violence? Stop the violence because it’s not necessary,” the teen said.
