Community split on petition to rename local high school

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There are two petitions circulating: one to change the name of Henry Grady High School and one to stop the change.
Students who want the name changed showed up to a recent school board meeting expressing how Henry W. Grady, whom the school is named after, was regarded as a racist.
Those who do not want the name changed say misrepresenting and misunderstanding his importance is a disservice to past and future students.
“The name Grady High School has a national reputation,” said Cary King, a Grady High School Alumni.
King graduated from Henry Grady High school in 1959.
“It’s both an emotional and an intellectual issue as far as I’m concerned,” King added.
King said for years the school has been famously named after a civic leader, orator, editor and progressive visionary who devoted his life’s work to making Atlanta “the city too busy to hate.”
“We love this school,” said King. “The reputation is an over 70-year reputation.”
Nearly 200 students submitted a petition to the school board back in February requesting the name change, saying Grady endorsed white supremacy.
“I wouldn’t want to remember my school being named after a person who was racist,” said a Grady High School student who wants the named changed.
But more than 600 people have since signed another petition against the name change.
“Changing the name of Grady to something else will lose that identity that we value so much,” added King, “Ultimately, he became, and the Atlanta Constitution, which he founded, became literally the beacon for new South.”
There are several places around Atlanta that bear Grady’s name – schools, hospitals, and statues…
“I do fear the precedent that it’s setting,” King said.
The Atlanta School Board is reviewing the name change over the next few months and will eventually vote on it.
