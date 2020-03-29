ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Reverend Dr. Joseph E. Lowery was a father, a pastor, a friend, and most importantly, a leader.
After 98 beautiful years, he peacefully passed away surrounded by his daughters. While the attention of the world is on the coronavirus pandemic, many shifted focus to honor a legend.
"When you think about Dr. Lowery...” Head Pastor Dr. Kevin Murriel said. “Dr. Lowery would grab your attention with his charisma and keep your attention with both his wit and poetic voice."
Although a physical service is still prohibited, Pastor Murriel virtually dedicated his service to Dr. Lowery's legacy, who was a pastor at Cascade United Methodist from 1986-1992.
"He was compassionate and he cared deeply about those on the margin of society," said Murriel.
Throughout his life, Dr. Lowery was steadfast in his life of activism. So much that he was often referred to as "The Dean" of the Civil Rights Movement. He was the co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
He helped lead the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955. By 1955, he joined forces with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the fight for freedom. He also lead peaceful boycotts, marches and played a key part in the non-violent resistance.
"Only his renown.. his personality his spirit.. is big enough to interrupt international news about COVID-19 even for a day," Murriel continued.
As many virtually took time to reflect on his life, one cannot help but wonder: How do you come together to pay homage to a civil rights icon in the middle of a pandemic?
Funeral arrangements are unclear at this time. In the meantime, Pastor Dr. Joseph E. Lowery’s trailblazing legacy and selfless dedication to others will continue to be remembered.
