DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- "On behalf of the family we just want to thank you for coming out tonight and showing your support, the verdict was not what we wanted, so we have to keep fighting," said close Hill family friend Kendall Green-El.

An emotional crowd gathered hours after the not guilty verdict for murder was handed down to ex-officer Robert Olsen who shot and killed Air Force Anthony Hill in March of 2015 .

Outside they chanted: justice for Anthony Hill and all black people was not served.

"When you are having a mental episode, when you're having a crisis, don't call police if you're black. That's our reality," said one speaker.

The over 100 strong group said a change needs to happen within law enforcement agencies so that they are properly qualified to deal with people who are mentally ill.

"Most of the people who have been killed or harmed by our police force have been people with disabilities," said Ken Mitchell, from Us Protecting Us.

Friends of the family also expressed anger that sentencing for Robert Olsen was pushed back.

"(I'm feeling) disappointment, sadness, fear," said Green-El while vowing that their fight for justice is not over. "And no matter how uncomfortable it is, I'm gonna keep trying to do my best to get some change and we're not going to stop fighting just because it's not guilty," added Green-El.

Attendees drew comparison between Hill's death and Shukri Said who was shot and killed by officers last year whilst Said was having a mental episode. They said both people should still be alive.