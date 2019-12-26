ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A tragic accident involving a fire truck and an ATV left one person dead on Christmas day.
Moments after the collision, paramedics worked to revive the injured ATV driver, but were unsuccessful. Resident who live in the area now say things need to change.
“They were all trying to help him. It was a bad site, ruin my Christmas definitely something I won’t forget about,” said Mitchell Salton who's home is located where the lifeless man's body laid. “Before I could walk up the steps, I had to tell the officers hey I live right here. He was literally right in front of my house I couldn’t go out in the street.”
Officials say the fire truck was headed to a house fire when it slammed into an ATV coming from the opposite direction on Dill and Hartford Avenue.
Neighbor Efren Ventura says accidents like the one on Christmas day are too common.
“I see them all the time. They usually have no protection, they are riding in like regular T-shirts and they’re just blasting down the street.”
Ventura said all the neighborhood wants is change.
“We have a lot of police enforcement around here, but I do wish they would step up because this has been going on for a while. This is not just something that has happened one time, this has been going on for years,” added Ventura.
Peter Moon who has experience ridging ATV’s told CBS46 there should be a safe place for them to ride.
“Some wealthy philanthropist ought to donate some land to have a free motorbike park or something like that because riding up and down the streets is dangerous.”
Although the situation is sad, Ventura says it comes down to responsibility.
“There’s gonna be more people than just me that I’m effecting.”
Police said the driver was not wearing a safety helmet. His identity is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.
