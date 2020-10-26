With the help of the community, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has made revisions to its use of force policy.

The Community Commission for Policy Review gathered in June as civil unrest spread throughout the country and cries for law enforcement reform grew louder. On Monday, the sheriff's office announced officers would no longer rely on the perception of resistance or danger when determining the level of use of force.

“Their input reflects a sincere concern for improving the ways our officers interact with the public and individuals in our custody in the execution of their duties,” said Sheriff Melody Maddox.

The revised policy also states:

Once a law enforcement officer determines that physical force is warranted, the level of force will be objectively reasonable and/or evident and will be the minimum amount of force necessary commensurate to the threat the Officer encounters.

Language has been changed to eliminate subjectivity from decision-making in incidents where an officer might consider applying forceful tactics.

The Commission also made recommendations addressing the employee misconduct policy:

Employees can now be terminated for a first offense of failing to be truthful or cooperative when making a report or submitting testimony regarding an incident.

Also, an officer can have compensation deducted for failure to follow policy requiring a “duty to intervene” in certain situations involving Use of Force by other officers.

Along with policy changes, training programs will now include the use of force revisions, as well as make training mandatory for officers involved in justified and unjustified use of force incidents. The first session of the new 20-hour course begins this month.

The CCPR consists of DeKalb County residents who volunteered to participate in the initiative.