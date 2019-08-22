ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Georgia’s job market is as tight as it has ever been this century. But a paradox highlights a chronic problem for metro Atlanta and much of the rest of Georgia.
While employers search for qualified employees, Unqualified or underskilled workers can’t get traction or initial experience in better jobs that won’t become automated in ten years.
So Accenture, a world-wide consulting company with a work force helping many clients advance their technology, searched for paradox-busting answers. They're looking for more workers in less likely places.
They're hoping to give underskilled workers, many without college degrees, exposure to those jobs as apprentices.
On Thursday, the Inclusive Future of Work will show how well the idea is working for Accenture.
Here’s what Accenture says:
"The Inclusive Future of Work is a special event to help prepare our workforce for the future. Accenture and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce are working with other large local companies, colleges and training institutions, plus non-profit and workforce development agencies."
The groups should see ways that skilling programs are making an impact, and look to do even more here locally.
Accenture surveyed Atlanta and Georgia workers finding fascinating insights into the problems finding trained workers in a tight job market and the challenges underskilled workers face.
In a recent pulse survey of 300 workers in Atlanta:
- 27% of workers feel their roles are changing due to technology.
- 57% are interested in a possible change to a career in technology.
With so many tech jobs available, hopefully we can get more people in a position to make the change to tech or another opportunity profession.
