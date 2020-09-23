ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Myriam Donchance filed her unemployment claim with the Georgia Department of Labor in April. Her maximum state benefit amount was almost $2,800, not accounting for the additional $600 weekly federal supplements.
One reason that Donchance has been waiting so long for her benefits is that she had two jobs. She worked at a local laundromat and was also a part-time contract worker for the Gwinnett Daily Post. She gets a W-2 and a 1099.
Better Call Harry connected Donchance with a specialist at GDOL. With those federal supplements, she may be getting close to $10,000.
"What is that going to mean for you?" Harry asked Donchance.
"A lot! A lot," she replied.
A GDOL representative says the information from Donchance's employer is still needed to close the case.
Harry's takeaway? When you file a claim, provide your separation notice with your documentation. That will help with the process.
