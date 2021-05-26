ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Car dealerships are bracing for lean months as computer chip shortages are causing supply nightmares thanks to the pandemic.
“We’re predicting July and August, and June, to be three of the toughest months,” said Peter Kusminsky, Audi Atlanta Sales Manager. “On the (Audi) Q3 front we would hope to have around 30, I mean having one Q3 for everybody to look at you know has been a stressful environment.”
Thinking of buying a new or used car? That may be a little more difficult than you thought. The KIA plant in Georgia shutting down because of supply issues. The shortage affecting most car manufacturers and meaning premium prices on used and new car, Details @cbs46 #pandemic pic.twitter.com/P1K5CkoTFz— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) May 27, 2021
The KIA plant in Georgia a victim to the supply issue, saying it will shut down for two days this week.
The Georgia facility is the only place in the US to make the super popular KIA Telluride.
“Even before the pandemic and before the microchip shortage those cars were flying off dealer lots,” said Julie Blackley, an analyst with iseecars.com.
According to market analyst ISeeCars, it’s the 3rd most popular car in Atlanta only lasting around 7 days at a dealership.
“Now with the microchip shortage and there not being as many new cars available there is even higher demand for the KIA Telluride," said Julie.
Most computer chips are made overseas and with factory output being affected and shipping also taking a hit it has created the perfect storm.
“every major automaker has been affected in some way, but we are seeing the most impacted to date have been North American automakers,” said Julie.
For those in the market for a new or used car expect to pay top dollar or even higher than the asking price because of the shortage.
Peter said he's unfortunately had to let customers know only 24hrs after they viewed the model that it has already sold and suggests because of the climate right now consumers need to make the call on purchasing a car there and then.
