ATLANTA (CBS46) — Tuesday was day seven of jury selection for the three men who have been charged with murder in connection to Ahmaud Arbery.
Jury selection is slowly picking up after a heated debate over jurors being dismissed because of racial concerns.
CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason spoke to a legal analyst about concerns that the court could be headed to picking an all-white jury.
That is a concern that has been raised by Lee Merritt, the attorney for Ahmaud Arberry's estate. One of his tweets was called into question as a defense attorney alleged that his comments could influence jurors.
Merritt reportedly sent a tweet encouraging his followers to register to vote, show up for jury duty and remember the phrase "I can be fair."
It appears that Merritt has since deleted the tweet but not before defense attorney Kevin Gough stood up in court to raise a concern. He said Merritt was instructing jurors on how to be selected even if they don't have positive opinions of the defendants.
This argument was made after Gough tried to have protesters banned from demonstrating outside of the courthouse. The judge denied that motion.
Merritt has stood by his statement, saying he was not trying to influence jurors, but has seen most Black jurors dismissed and questioned more closely after expressing support for social justice movements and sympathy for Arbery.
Legal analyst Page Pate says the tweet shouldn't have a direct impact on jurors, but there is a concern about jurors being struck based on racial opinions about the defendants.
Wednesday morning started with 27 qualified jurors. 64 jurors are needed and they expect to reach that next week. After that, a final jury of 12 jurors and 4 alternates will be selected.
