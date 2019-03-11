COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Two students are recovering after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night.
Officials told CBS46 the students were using the designated crosswalk when they were struck. One parent said enough is enough.
Saturday's tragic incident wasn't all that surprising to Matt Brazeal.
"There is nothing but two orange cones standing out there to designate the crosswalk," said Brazeal.
His son is a student at Wheeler High School just like the two victims. He explained he'd had concerns about the crosswalk in question for awhile.
CBS46 did a little research. In the last three years at least two people were hit by cars. There were two hit and runs and several car accidents. Brazeal said just just two weeks ago he filed a complaint with Cobb County.
