A Fulton County resident is on edge as Hurricane Zeta causes tropical storm warnings in the Atlanta region.
Larry Cummings says his home has been a major flood concern after water from nearby hills travel down to his front yard.
“It doesn’t have to be hurricane rain,” Cummings says, “it can just be a quick thunderstorm and we have the same problem.”
He’s brought the issue up to the city of Atlanta, but says they can’t do much due to lack of funding. Commuters, like Shannon Ogletree, also share their concerns about the city’s infrastructure as they get ready for the early morning drive.
“It’s frustrating because the roads are flooded, it causes traffic, and causes other problems," says Ogletree
Road crews say they have been spending the last couple of days cleaning out drains and making sure waterways are clear ahead of the storm. However, Ogletree and Cummings hope more can be done to ensure their safety.
“It’s 2020, they have the technology to fix it,” Ogletree says. “There should be no excuses.”
