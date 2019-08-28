COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- "When buyers are looking to make a purchase, they're looking at everything," said Atlanta real estate agent Hubert Tate. "Not just the property, but everything around that property."
And that's exactly what one buyer did when they pulled out of a purchase because of the Sterigenics plant; the facility is currently under investigation for a spill of toxic ethylene oxide in late July.
"Of course, they're also looking at anything that could affect their health, or the health of their family," said Tate.
In an email obtained by CBS46, the seller explains how a doctor backed out of what would have been a prefect house for them, but not with Sterigenics so close.
That former buyer's email reads in part:
"We have been looking for many months and this unit, recently listed, met all our needs and we were excited about coming back to Atlanta. We were then made aware of the Sterigenics plant (less than a mile away) and release of ethylene oxide. The only reason we did not follow through on an offer was the Sterigenics plant location and ethylene oxide exposure, cancer risk, and potentially negating any attempt to sell for any price in the future."
The facility which has been a hot topic, has now become a case of buyer beware.
"Buyers are smart they do their research and they look at what's happening in the news, they look at a number of different sources, and if there is something that could affect the health of their family, they may walk away," said Tate.
