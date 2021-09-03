Concerns of virus spread at Labor Day festivities

ALANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The coronavirus has killed more than 20,000 Georgians. It’s a sobering milestone that as the pandemic enters its 19th month, the crisis isn’t over.
Football and festivals are bringing big crowds to the metro. And some fear the crowds will only help spread the virus further.
"This was their Christmas present for 2019,” said Ashley Matthews, outside of Dragon Con.
They’ve been counting down the days to Dragon Con, even has the number of coronavirus cases rise in the state.
"I wasn't going to let anything stop us this year,” said Matthews.
But for the families who are still deciding, Georgia Institute of Technology developed an online model to help track the likelihood of exposure to the virus, depending on the event size.
https://covid19risk.biosci.gatech.edu/
COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool
See our data sources Based on seroprevalence data and increases in testing, by default we assume there are four times more cases than are being reported (4:1 ascertainment bias). In places with less testing availability, that bias may be higher. We are evaluating the inclusion of lower ascertainment biases based on increased testing.
With less than half of Georgians vaccinated, the number means any event over 50 people quickly puts the likelihood in the dangerous “red”, according to the model.
Over the weekend, Dragon Con is expected to draw 40,000 people; the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game usually draws more than 68,000; Atlanta’s jazz festival, may bring in more than 100,000 through the weekend.
But there are variables that can help off-set the risk.
“Whether it's outdoors, how many people are going to be there, whether social distancing is possible, and whether mask-wearing is being adhered to,” said Clio Andris, assistant professor at Georgia Tech University who helped develop the model.
Many are hoping their precautions will be enough.
"We're just excited to be here, trying to get back to our normal,” said Alex Russell, coming to Dragon Con from Daytona Beach, Florida.
At Dragon Con, all attendees have to show proof of vaccination or a negative covid-19 test.
