DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Nestled in the woods behind Kittredge Magnet School in DeKalb County, there’s a homeless encampment causing concern in the community.
“I’m not letting the kids just go there by themselves anymore because, because you could hear people in the bushes,” Resident Chashy Alterman said.
Parents are concerned for their safety and staff at the school are concerned about the homeless people hooking up an extension cord and stealing power from a modular classroom.
“I don’t want to vilify anybody because I don’t know anybody’s life circumstances and I don’t know anybody’s values or anything, but stealing is stealing is stealing. Stealing from taxpayers is stealing,” Alterman said.
It’s not the only area of concern. Next door at the site of the old Briarcliff High School and adjacent to Adams Stadium, there are more homeless tents set up on school district property.
Former school board member Paul Womack lives in the neighborhood and said DeKalb County is not doing enough to address the issue.
“Certainly, there are going to be drugs where there are homeless people,” Womack said. “We have to think about the kids that hang around there and you just never know. Our administrators need to take a more aggressive stand and make sure this is eliminated.”
CBS46 contacted the DeKalb County School District about the issue and they said their public safety department is now taking steps to address the situation.
“It doesn’t bode well for this neighborhood and really for the city at large because if you’re going to see more and more of this it just becomes not a desirable place to live,” Alterman said.
