ATLANTA (AP) - Lawyers for a man who's scheduled to be executed this week for killing two women nearly 25 years ago are asking the Georgia parole board to spare his life.
Scotty Garnell Morrow is set to be put to death Thursday. He was convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her friend in Gainesville in December 1994.
Morrow's lawyers wrote that he feels profound remorse for the pain he's caused. They also argue that spontaneous, emotional murders are not usually punished by death.
The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has scheduled a clemency hearing for Wednesday and on Tuesday released a declassified clemency application filed by Morrow's lawyers.
The parole board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.
