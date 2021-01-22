The family of baseball legend and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron received a flood of condolences following his passing Friday morning.
Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk released the following statement:
“We are absolutely devastated by the passing of our beloved Hank. He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts. His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature. Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world. His success on the diamond was matched only by his business accomplishments off the field and capped by his extraordinary philanthropic efforts. We are heartbroken and thinking of his wife Billye and their children Gaile, Hank, Jr., Lary, Dorinda and Ceci and his grandchildren.”
January 22, 2021
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement.
“Derek, our family and I join the nation in sending heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Billye Aaron, the beautiful wife of Henry “Hank” Aaron for nearly 50 years, and the entire family. This is a considerable loss for the entire city of Atlanta. While the world knew him as ‘Hammering Hank Aaron’ because of his incredible, record-setting baseball career, he was a cornerstone of our village, graciously and freely joining Mrs. Aaron in giving their presence and resources toward making our city a better place. As an adopted son of Atlanta, Mr. Aaron was part of the fabric that helped place Atlanta on the world stage. Our gratitude, thoughts and prayers are with the Aaron family.”
We are devastated by the passing of Hammerin’ Hank Aaron, one of the greatest players and people in the history of our game. He was 86. pic.twitter.com/bCvLOydGBZ— MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2021
Forever a legend.— Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) January 22, 2021
Rest In Peace, Hank Aaron ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CJcd0wMcCK
Hank... my dad and Grandfather raved about you. Thanks for changing the game of baseball... but more importantly thanks for bringing America together through love in a time of such great hate.— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 22, 2021
Heaven is a good place. #RIPHankAaron pic.twitter.com/D2m7fa4CXs
Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat released the following statement:
“It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of Mr. Aaron’s passing,” says Sheriff Labat. “He was not only an athlete, he was a pillar in the community and a giant in our nation. Mr. Hank Aaron lived a life of purpose and was a true demonstration of the good in the world. I am proud to have called him a friend. He is a legend and he will be deeply missed,” expresses Sheriff Labat. Hank Aaron paved the way for African Americans in Major League Baseball through his strength and immovable character. He broke and set records.
With a career total of 755 home runs, he was a top hitter in the league. Mr. Aaron’s accomplishments off the baseball field, as a consummate philanthropist, were just as notable. He and his lovely wife, Mrs. Billye Aaron, changed the lives of young people through the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation which awarded hundreds of scholarships to youth across the United States. He also partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support initiatives for the youth.
The Aarons’ generously donated $3 million to the Morehouse School of Medicine. One of the proudest moments of his life, as recalled by Mr. Aaron, was when he pledged to donate his entire collection of baseball artifacts to the National Hall of Fame and Museum.
One of my fondest memories of Mr. Aaron is when he visited the Cascade Youth Organization to spend time with young baseball players like me. Some will remember him as #44. I will remember him as a trailblazer and gentle soul. As we mourn, let’s look to his legacy and his life for inspiration."
The Atlanta City Council released the following statement after the passing of baseball legend and Atlanta icon Hank Aaron:
"Hank Aaron will forever be remembered for his astonishing, record-breaking achievements on the baseball field, his civil rights activism, and his love and support for the community. We mourn his passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
During his career, he earned recognition as one of the best players in the game, a feat made even more incredible and impressive knowing the racial animus, intimidation, and pressure that he received. His stellar play on the field earned him immortality in the hallowed halls of America’s pastime, and his support for the community, especially for education and social freedom and equality, reinforced his amazing impact in Atlanta and throughout the world.”
Rest in peace, Hank Aaron.A baseball legend who transcended the sport. pic.twitter.com/YpQ2C5fZ5H— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 22, 2021
America lost an extraordinary soul in @HenryLouisAaron. On the field, he brought power + purpose. In the community, Hank Aaron invested in progress, in people & in dreams. May his wife, Billye, his family and friends find peace in their sorrow, knowing how deeply he was loved. pic.twitter.com/TlFNuG9x0a— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 22, 2021
A legend on and off the ball field... the best to ever do it... RIP Mr Hank Aaron 🙏🏿 #44 pic.twitter.com/3LH6iB9auV— David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 22, 2021
I can’t imagine what Hank Aaron went through in his lifetime. He had every right to be angry or militant.....but never was! He spread his grace on everything and every one he came in contact with. Epitome of class and integrity. RIP Henry Aaron! #HammerinHank— Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron's impact on the game was as powerful as his swing.His contributions to the sport were immeasurable.Baseball's lost a titan. pic.twitter.com/jCjeGZFu6K— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) January 22, 2021
Rest in Peace to American hero, icon, and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. I still remember where I was back in the day when he set the record, at that time, to become the home run all time leader. While a legendary athlete, Hank Aaron was also an extraordinary businessman...— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 22, 2021
We will miss you. Your leadership. Your grace. Your generosity. Your love. Thank you, #HankAaron.Artist: @KadirNelson pic.twitter.com/gxwLifBVof— Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 22, 2021
I’m speechless! RIP to the greatest of all time Mr. Hank Aaron!! I’m just stunned. Hank was the standard of greatness for me. The one man who I acted like a kid around star struck always! He was the definition of class! God Bless you and your family!! #HRKing#HammeringHank🙏🏾🙏🏾— Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) January 22, 2021
RIP to the Legend, Hank Aaron. 🐐 📷: Opening Day 1974 in Cincinnati, after he tied Babe Ruth with his 714th career HR. pic.twitter.com/89P9xff11o— Joey Votto (@EvilJoeyVotto) January 22, 2021
The Hall of Fame remembers Hank Aaron. https://t.co/8fe3zXVsJE pic.twitter.com/tJSdp6SAnP— National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) January 22, 2021
I called Ambassador Andrew Young to ask what I could do for him since he had done so much for GT and GSU FB Teams. He said, “Show up at Hank Aaron’s 75th Birthday party!” It was one of the best nights ever. For one of the great men ever. God bless you, Hank. pic.twitter.com/HIJvY4NIrO— Bill Curry (@coachbillcurry) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron was not only a home run king, but a king of justice. In the face of racism and vitriol, he broke through barriers with grace on his way to becoming one of the greatest baseball players of all-time. We've lost a true trailblazer and American icon.May he rest in peace. https://t.co/HXD5bqGbnm— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 22, 2021
Today, the world lost a true baseball legend.Hank Aaron was arguably one of the greatest players of all time and achieved greatness in an environment that was often hostile to Black players.His legacy will endure forever and he will be truly missed.— James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron, my childhood baseball hero, has gone home. Watching him break Babe Ruth’s record for most home runs on television was a monumental moment. As a young black child, he inspired me to push for excellence. Rest easy Sir. pic.twitter.com/frco9tTIdV— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) January 22, 2021
The Cincinnati Reds join all of Major League Baseball in mourning the loss of legendary Hall of Famer, Hank Aaron. pic.twitter.com/XF9xGCBKw6— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 22, 2021
hank aaron - what a loss. great ball player, great man.we became friends when i did a documentary with him he described growing up in South and being told he couldn’tplay because he was black - which made him all the more determined.a gentle giant one of my great heroes— Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron:A hero against racial odds.He could not stay in the same hotel w/his teammates. A champion. He rode on the people’s shoulders as we looked upon him in adoration.A hero.We rode on his shoulders.He lifted us to higher heights.He was the undisputed champion of home runs. pic.twitter.com/08WT5tjw0D— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) January 22, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.