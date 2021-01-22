The family of baseball legend and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron received a flood of condolences following his passing Friday morning.

Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk released the following statement: 

“We are absolutely devastated by the passing of our beloved Hank. He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts.  His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature. Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world.  His success on the diamond was matched only by his business accomplishments off the field and capped by his extraordinary philanthropic efforts. We are heartbroken and thinking of his wife Billye and their children Gaile, Hank, Jr., Lary, Dorinda and Ceci and his grandchildren.”

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement.

“Derek, our family and I join the nation in sending heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Billye Aaron, the beautiful wife of Henry “Hank” Aaron for nearly 50 years, and the entire family. This is a considerable loss for the entire city of Atlanta. While the world knew him as ‘Hammering Hank Aaron’ because of his incredible, record-setting baseball career, he was a cornerstone of our village, graciously and freely joining Mrs. Aaron in giving their presence and resources toward making our city a better place. As an adopted son of Atlanta, Mr. Aaron was part of the fabric that helped place Atlanta on the world stage. Our gratitude, thoughts and prayers are with the Aaron family.”

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat released the following statement: 

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of Mr. Aaron’s passing,” says Sheriff Labat. “He was not only an athlete, he was a pillar in the community and a giant in our nation. Mr. Hank Aaron lived a life of purpose and was a true demonstration of the good in the world. I am proud to have called him a friend. He is a legend and he will be deeply missed,” expresses Sheriff Labat. Hank Aaron paved the way for African Americans in Major League Baseball through his strength and immovable character. He broke and set records.

With a career total of 755 home runs, he was a top hitter in the league. Mr. Aaron’s accomplishments off the baseball field, as a consummate philanthropist, were just as notable. He and his lovely wife, Mrs. Billye Aaron, changed the lives of young people through the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation which awarded hundreds of scholarships to youth across the United States. He also partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support initiatives for the youth.

The Aarons’ generously donated $3 million to the Morehouse School of Medicine. One of the proudest moments of his life, as recalled by Mr. Aaron, was when he pledged to donate his entire collection of baseball artifacts to the National Hall of Fame and Museum.

One of my fondest memories of Mr. Aaron is when he visited the Cascade Youth Organization to spend time with young baseball players like me. Some will remember him as #44. I will remember him as a trailblazer and gentle soul. As we mourn, let’s look to his legacy and his life for inspiration."

The Atlanta City Council released the following statement after the passing of baseball legend and Atlanta icon Hank Aaron:

"Hank Aaron will forever be remembered for his astonishing, record-breaking achievements on the baseball field, his civil rights activism, and his love and support for the community. We mourn his passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

During his career, he earned recognition as one of the best players in the game, a feat made even more incredible and impressive knowing the racial animus, intimidation, and pressure that he received. His stellar play on the field earned him immortality in the hallowed halls of America’s pastime, and his support for the community, especially for education and social freedom and equality, reinforced his amazing impact in Atlanta and throughout the world.”

