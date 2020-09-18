(CBS46) -- The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.
She is survived by Jane Carol and James Steven -- both children she shared with her late husband Martin David Ginsburg.
Ginsburg was sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice August 10, 1993, was nominated by President Bill Clinton. She filled the seat formerly held by Justice Byron White.
Born March 15, 1933 in Brooklyn, Ginsburg also served on the DC federal appeals court, helped launch the American Civil Liberties Union and named one Forbe's Most Powerful Women eight years in a row starting in 2004.
Among her career achievements is being the first justice to officiate a same-sex wedding in August 2013 and winning the Berggruen Prize for Philosophy & Culture.
Ginsburg ongoing battle with cancer began in 1999 with colon cancer. In February of that same year she underwent surgery and treatment for early stages of pancreatic cancer. A month later she underwent chemotherapy treatment.
It would be 10 years before she was treated again for pancreatic cancer. In January 2020 she announced she was cancer free. However concerns of her health lingered when she was hospitalized in May at Baltimore's Johns Hopkins.
In July Ginsburg revealed her cancer had returned, but that she had no plans of retiring. At the time she said, "
"My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new treatment," Justice Ginsburg wrote. "I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment. I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine. Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work. I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that."
Both former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn released the following statement after learning of Ginsburg's passing:
"Rosalynn and I are saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career. I was proud to have appointed her to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980. We join countless Americans in mourning the loss of a truly great woman. We will keep her family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
Georgia’s 7th Congressional District candidate Carolyn Bourdeaux released the following statement:
"Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an extraordinary lawyer, public servant, champion for women, Supreme Court Justice, and hero to millions across this country. Her passing is devastating not only because of her lifetime of fighting for what is right, but because she is a beacon of our hopes and dreams for a better future. My heart is heavy and I know that with Justice Ginsburg's passing, a light has gone out in this country. My family and I extend our deepest sympathy to her loved ones on this Rosh Hashanah as America mourns her loss.”
Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020
May the Lord see Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to her well-earned rest. May we continue fight for Justice here with her passion, brilliance and extraordinary mischief. Until good is done. #RBG— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) September 19, 2020
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer in every sense of the word. She broke gender barriers as an attorney and professor, shaped the legal and political landscape through her historic tenure as a justice on the Supreme Court, and in many ways, will forever be known as a judicial and cultural icon. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family as our nation grieves this loss. We will miss her presence and voice, but we will always remember her many milestones and her fight for justice and equality,” said Atlanta City Council.
"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls. Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law. Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer, and we send our condolences to the Ginsburg family," wrote former President George W. Bush.
Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, poured her heart and soul into public service, and made a lasting, positive impact on our Great Nation. Our prayers go out to her loved ones and colleagues as they mourn her passing.— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 19, 2020
The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life.My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020
My prayers are with the Ginsburg family.Our country’s future is at stake &@realDonaldTrump has every right to pick a new justice before the election. I look forward to supporting a strict constructionist who will protect the right to life & safeguard our conservative values.— Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) September 19, 2020
Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP issued the following statement:
"The NAACP family is devastated by the passing tonight of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was an incredibly accomplished civil rights lawyer who devoted her entire legal career to the pursuit of equal justice and eliminating discrimination of all types. When President Bill Clinton nominated her to the Supreme Court, he called her the “Thurgood Marshall of gender equality law.
Justice Ginsburg’s 27-year tenure on the Supreme Court was marked by a passion for justice and the rule of the law. Her long, remarkable record includes her legendary opinions involving disability rights in Olmstead v. LC, and gender equality in the military, United States v. Virginia. She was also known for her powerful dissents, many of which she delivered from the bench. These include dissents in the voting rights decision of Shelby County v. Holder, the gender equity case of Ledbetter v. Goodyear Tire Company Co., and the affirmative action case of Ricci v. Stefano.
Our nation has lost its north star for justice tonight. As we move forward in the weeks and months ahead, we must honor Justice Ginsburg’s memory and extraordinary contributions and remember that the Supreme Court is the ultimate guardian of all of our civil rights and liberties."
Tonight, we mourn a steadfast and ceaseless champion of the Constitution, of justice, and of the rights and freedoms of Americans both past and present.— Rep. Lucy McBath (@RepLucyMcBath) September 19, 2020
Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood for all of us. She was an American hero, a giant of legal doctrine, and a relentless voice in the pursuit of that highest American ideal: Equal Justice Under Law. May her memory be a blessing to all people who cherish our Constitution and its promise.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 19, 2020
U.S. Senator David Perdue:
“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer and brilliant legal mind. She grew up in a time when the idea of a woman on the Supreme Court seemed unimaginable, yet with hard work, tenacity, and grit, she blazed a path for all women. Justice Ginsburg’s friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia was an example of rising above ideological differences and finding common good in humanity that should inspire all of us. Bonnie and I join the nation in mourning the loss of Justice Ginsburg, and we are praying for her family.”
