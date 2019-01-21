ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) It's been three months since Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed legislation to change the names of two streets in Atlanta that sparked public outcry for their confederate ties.
On Monday Confederate Avenue and East Confederate, located in southeast Atlanta near Grant Park, were renamed United Way.
For months, some Atlantans have expressed their desire to see less monuments and street names that remind them of the deep south's history of human and social injustices, as well as the Confederacy's legacy. It's a stance taken, by some, as a response to the increase of racial tensions in America.
The name change not only marks a victory for those who want Atlanta to remain "the city too busy to hate," but also a nod to the the city's most celebrated civil and human rights leaders, Martin Luther King, Jr.
