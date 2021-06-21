DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A pro-Confederate group wants a Confederate monument that was brought down last summer in Decatur restored.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans is suing the City of Decatur and Dekalb County over the removal of the 30-foot obelisk. The lawsuit looks to restore the monument to its “place of honor” on the Decatur Square.
The obelisk was taken down, per a judge’s order, in the overnight hours of June 18, 2020. The city's attorney Bryan Downs filed a motion saying the obelisk was a public nuisance and created a danger to the public. Protests over the death of George Floyd made the monument a target.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans believe the monument was not a nuisance and that putting it back on the Square would “send a message around the state and nation vindicating our laws.”
City Attorney Downs released the following statement in response to the suit:
“This lawsuit is a tardy, vexatious attack on properly entered rulings by a Georgia court of law. During the three and a half months between the time of Judge Seeliger’s initial order in June 2020 and the date final judgment was entered in late September 2020, these petitioners had every opportunity to ask the DeKalb Superior Court to allow them to intervene in the case. But they did nothing. The Petition they have now filed is factually incorrect, legally flawed, and procedurally deficient. In short, it is a lost cause.”
A hearing date has yet to be scheduled.
