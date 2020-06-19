DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hours after a demolition crew removed a controversial confederate monument in the city of Decatur, DeKalb County officials said they are working on a plan on what to do with the monument.

The obelisk monument that stood in the courtyard for decades spurred division among the community; some people claimed the monument was a sore reminder of Georgia's painful past of slavery. On June 10, a DeKalb County judge ordered the monument to be removed. In 2017 the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners all agreed the monument could potentially lead to racial unrest.

But as the clock neared midnight Thursday, protesters witnessed the obelisk be lifted, placed on its side, and ultimately removed from the courtyard.

Thursday morning, DeKalb Officials said they would be working with the Sons of Confederacy to find a new location for the monument now that it has been removed from the area in Decatur.

CBS46 is told commissioners were not informed of the June 18th removal. County officials have not stated where the monument will be stored.