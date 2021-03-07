Cemetery officials are working to determine the best way to remediate damaged Confederate monuments at a city-owned cemetery.
According to officials, unknown individuals vandalized several Confederate statues at the historic Oakland Cemetery on February 28.
The cemetery sent several photos of the vandalism to CBS46.
In one photo, someone spray-painted on a Confederate obelisk, “Stop killing Black people”, along with an expletive geared towards President Joe Biden.
In another photo, vandals spray-painted a Confederate panel with a red “X” and the words, “lost cause”.
Also, someone spray-painted “KKK OPS” on a bench inside of the cemetery and “BLM” in red spray-paint on the Lion of the Confederacy, also known as the Lion of Atlanta. The Lion of the Confederacy statue honors 3,000 unknown Confederate soldiers buried in several unmarked graves inside of the cemetery.
A cemetery official noted the same statues were vandalized in 2020 on May 28, May 31, June 5, and June 6.
There are several security cameras and motion-sensor activated security floodlights throughout the cemetery. In addition, the cemetery is patrolled overnight by a security contracted by the city.
The cemetery reported it is an extensive process to remove vandalism from monuments. According to the cemetery’s website, “removing paint from granite, marble, and brick surfaces requires an experienced conservation professional along with tools, equipment, and specialized chemicals that will remove various types of paint on the surface while preserving the underlying historic materials.”
“The cemetery is a public city of Atlanta park and is ultimately under the care and jurisdiction of the city of Atlanta,” the website stated.
The monuments and other damaged pieces will remain covered by tarps until the city and the Historic Oakland Foundation determine the best way to remediate the damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.