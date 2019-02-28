Rome, GA (CBS46) CBS46 has received word that officials at two Floyd County schools are investigating active cases of tuberculosis.
The schools are Model Elementary and Johnson Elementary schools in Rome.
The Georgia Department of Public Health notified the Floyd County school district Thursday morning.
The department says it is a concern but the risk of becoming infected is low.
Dr. Unini Odama, Health Director for the DPH Northwest Health District, released this statement regarding the issue:
"We are working with FCS officials to identify and test individuals at risk of exposure to TB based on guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. We are confident that actions by school officials and Floyd Medical Center are guarding the health of the students, staff, and public. The confirmed TB cases are being treated at home and do not present a danger to others."
