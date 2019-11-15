COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- "I think the parents are misinformed and they're unnecessarily putting their kids in danger," said Cobb County parent Stacey Rogers about parents choosing not to vaccinate their children.
Cobb County parents are on high alert and speaking out about vaccinations after the Georgia Department of Health reported three more confirmed cases of measles.
"In our Georgia measles cases this year, we see a very consistent pattern where we've seen measles cases spread within families that are not vaccinated," said Dr. Cherie Drenzek, Deputy Commissioner and State Epidemiologist for the Georgia Department of Health.
To date there have been 11 cases in Georgia.
The latest three cases all coming from a family in Cobb County.
Just last week Mabry Middle School confirming an 8th grader contracted the virus and had been at the school for two days with the infection.
The school advising parents with vaccinated children to stay away from the school until the end of the month. Parents received the following letter from the school:
Dear Parent/Guardian,
This letter is to inform you that a student with measles was present at Mabry Middle School on
October 31 and November 1. Measles is a highly contagious germ caused by the rubeola virus. The
disease is very rare in the United States and the possibility of your student getting this disease is very
low. However, we wanted to let you know of the exposure.
Measles begins with fever accompanied by cough, runny nose, and red eyes. Two or three days later,
the fever typically peaks, at which time, a red blotchy rash appears, usually first on the face, along the
hairline. The rash rapidly spreads to involve the entire body within 24 hours.
Vaccination is the best protection against measles. Children usually receive the first mumps, measles,
and rubella vaccine (MMR) at 12-15 month of age and the second dose at 4-6 year of age. If your
child has previously been vaccinated against measles or has had the disease, the risks from this
exposure are minimal.
Sometimes the shot may not protect persons who have a severe immune system disorder such as
HIV/AIDS, persons on chemotherapy, or women who are pregnant. If your child has an immune
system disorder, please consult with your healthcare provider immediately and inform him/her of
your child’s exposure at school.
It is very unlikely that your child will get measles if they have been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine,
but if he/she becomes sick with a fever, cough, runny nose or red eyes, with or without rash, before
November 22, contact your healthcare provider immediately. At this time, it has been advised that if
your child is not vaccinated, he/she should not return back to school until November 25. If your
child is up to date on their vaccinations, they are safe to return back to school on Monday.
November 11. If your child becomes ill, we ask that you follow these instructions:
1) Please contact your healthcare provider immediately by phone and let him or her know that
your child was exposed to measles. If you do not have a doctor, you should call the Georgia
Department of Public Health Acute Disease Epidemiology Section at 404-657-2588.
2) DO NOT go to the doctor’s office, the hospital, or a public health clinic without FIRST calling
to let them know about your possible contact with measles on October 31-November 1. Your
healthcare provider or public health nurse will advise you about what you should do.
3) If you think you might have measles and seek medical attention, have your doctor contact
the public health department IMMEDIATELY.
4) If you think your child might have measles, keep him/her at home and away from other
people, especially babies less than 1 year of age or people with a weakened immune system.
5) Do not visit public places!
In collaboration with Cobb & Douglas Public Health, Mabry Middle School will continue to monitor
the situation.
"There's like a couple of people missing from every class at Mabry [due to measles]," said Mabry student Lily Petteway.
Health officials have a warning for those who decide against vaccinations.
"Complications in measles can cause encephalitis and even death," said Dr. Dreznek. "MMR vaccine has been extensively studied and been used for many, many years. It is absolutely been proven to be safe and effective and again individuals should be vaccinated."
The three confirmed cases in Cobb County were family members, two children and one adult, all unvaccinated.
