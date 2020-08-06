ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Civil Rights giant John Lewis will be memorialized with a statue at the city's 16-acre Rodney Cook Sr. Park. Developments for the park located in the historic Vine City are currently underway.
To bring the art installation to fruition, Atlanta City Council adopted an ordinance authorizing Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to negotiate a lease agreement with the National Monuments Foundation for property within the Rodney Cook Sr. Park
“We are extremely excited to be in receipt of the statue honoring John Lewis and even more excited that it will reside in Rodney Cook park in Historic Vine City. Congressman John Lewis was more than a giant of Civil Rights Movement and distinguished legislator, he was a true disciple of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and truly lived his words through action,” said Councilman Michael Julian Bond.
Lewis passed on July 17 at the age of 80 after battling Stage IV pancreatic cancer. The statue honoring the late congressman will be a donation.
Once completed the park will be known as “The Peace Park”, to honor the contributions of many generations of Georgia Peacemakers to the City of Atlanta, state of Georgia, and to the Civil Rights movement.
The park will be located near Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Vine street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.