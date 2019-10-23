ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Heather Kilpatrick is fed up with the traffic right outside her workplace.
“It’s been an issue, oh my goodness for about six to eight months,” she said. “Really since they started construction up there but it’s progressively getting worse and worse.”
Kilpatrick’s office building sits off the Northeast Expressway in between Clairmont Road and North Druid Hills Road. Kilpatrick blames construction of the new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta just down the road with creating more congestion.
“Sometimes it takes us 20 minutes just to get out of the parking lot,” she said. “Sometimes it takes us upwards of 45 minutes and so you’re just sitting here and then it takes another 45 minutes sometimes just to get to the red light at Clairmont.”
Construction continues along the Northeast Expressway. Near North Druid Hills Road, one of the two lanes are blocked off. The underpass nearby is also temporarily closed.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said CHOA has a permit to do work surrounding its new campus.
A spokesperson with DeKalb County police said they don’t send officers to patrol traffic out of private driveways. We're told the office building management could hire an off-duty officer for help, but a spokesperson doubts it would help alleviate traffic in this case.
CHOA said it’s spending 40 million dollars on traffic improvements in the area. The hospital is scheduled to open in 2025.
A statement from CHOA:
“We anticipate wrapping up construction on the Underpass earlier than anticipated, and we’re on track right now to re-open as early as next week. We made the decision to close the Underpass for the safety of our construction workers, due to the high volume of traffic in the area. This decision to close the Underpass also allowed us to complete the project in three weeks and have the road open prior to the November/December holidays.”
