DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) While the partial government shutdown continues, two Decatur pastors are making sure their federally employed members keep money in their pockets.
“I ain’t waiting on President Trump,” said Pastor Jamal Bryant, of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, told his congregation. On Sunday, his church was able to bless more than 25 people with $300 each.
“At some point, you gotta do more than pray because they are trying to take care of their family. I challenged the church, let’s put something in their hands and the church, overwhelmingly, responded.” Bryant said.
Just a couple of miles away, Dr. E. Dewey Smith was also in the blessing business. His church, House of Hope Atlanta, was able to donate $500 to more than 20 federal employees.
The church also gave out gift cards to local grocery stores, and someone paid all of the the member’s, affected by the shutdown, light bill.
“Didn’t matter what the past balance was. So, everybody who had a Georgia Power bill, electric bill, that bill was paid in full,” Smith said.
While President Trump said the shutdown could continue longer, these pastors believe it is necessary to be Christ-like when the community is in need.
“It’s one thing to tell the people Jesus is bread and the star of the land. It’s another thing to make two fish and five barley loaves and provide it to them,” Pastor Smith said.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.