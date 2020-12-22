Rev. Keith Jamal Hammond is the pastor of New Generation Baptist Church in historic Southwest Atlanta. Rev. Hammond told CBS46 News his church’s main goal, is to be of service to the community.
“By using quarters, nickels, and dimes in a program called change for change,” Rev. Hammond explained.
The hundreds of dollars raised in the change for change program goes to G. W. Carver high school and a number of Atlanta organizations. Well for the near future the Rev. said things are going to be a bit different.
“The funds we would normally use to raise to help other entities in the communities we’re having to direct it this way now,” Rev. Hammond said.
As he said, Rev. Hammond pointed to a large commercial HVAC unit behind him. See, as crazy as it sounds, someone actually decided to steal all the copper and functioning parts from the unit back in October.
Since that time, Rev. Hammond and his congregation have done their best to raise the funds needed to fix the unit, but if 2020 has taught us anything, it taught us that funds can be scarce during a global pandemic.
“Just to replace the unit we’re looking at about $8,000 dollars and then probably about another $3,000 dollars to put another cage around it,” Rev. Hammond explained.
So far, the church has only raised about half of the funds needed for the new system. They’re now asking for the public’s help meeting their goal. As for the criminal that stole from his church, the Rev. just had one question.
“The little bit of money they got for this copper, was it worth it? That’s all I’d say …was it worth it?,” Rev. Hammond asked.
To make a donation, click here.
