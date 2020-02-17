DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—United States Congressman Hank Johnson is hosting a restoration resource fair.
The fair is for ex-offenders, previously incarcerated offenders, or those "caught up in the system", his office announced.
More than 100 community partners are expected to join Rep. Johnson.
Community partners will assist citizens with finding a job, and there will be healthcare and wellness screenings.
Other assistance offered at the event will include criminal review or record expungement, housing and transportation vouchers, mental & spiritual guidance, hunger assistance, and many other critical support services.
“This event, which is building off previous resource fairs we’ve held, is a community effort to help break the cycle of recidivism and poverty and help make those who have been previously incarcerated more productive, successful citizens said Congressman Johnson.
If we can come together and achieve this goal, our district, state and nation will be better place.”
The event will take place on Thursday, February 20 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Georgia Piedmont Technical College, located at 495 North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston.
