ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --It’s an election day debacle in Georgia that no one wants to own up to.
County officials blamed the melt down on Coronavirus concerns and a lack of training on new voting machines. And it doesn’t appear that the buck stops with the Secretary of State.
“Totally disorganized mess. They had three additional months to get ready for this. They've had those machines for six months now, in their storage warehouses, they could have trained employees, precinct workers. And what did they do? They squandered that time,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.
Several local officials have fired back blaming poor leadership at the state level. Congressional candidate Carolyn Bordeaux is calling on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign.
“We did see this coming. We did worry about the roll out of these new machines and that the counties were not prepared and did not have the appropriate support,” Bordeaux said.
“We've done our job. If Fulton can't do theirs? That's why we're going to do an investigation. That thing needs a top down cleaning house. They're not servicing the voters,” Raffensperger.
“It’s the state that chose to purchase these machines. It’s the state the picked the system and the state has responsibility for making sure it is implemented appropriately and we saw a complete collapse of that yesterday,” Bordeaux said.
