DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—Congressman Hank Johnson is hosting a webinar for small business owners to discuss COVID-19 and its impact on their business.
A press release from Rep. Johnson’s office stated, “the Congressman and his guests will discuss how small businesses, sole proprietors and independent contractors can overcome the challenges created by the crisis.”
The Congressman will be joined by Chris Clark, President and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce; Terri Denison, Georgia District Director of the Small Business Administration and Ruby C. Riesinger, Area Director for UGA’s Small Business Development Center in DeKalb to answer small business owners’ questions about programs and most importantly those programs under the CARES Act that provides $367 billion for small business relief.
Participants can submit questions by e-mailing: GA04smallbusiness@mail.house.gov or going to https://www.sli.do
and enter code #2957.
The event will be streamed live at:
https://hankjohnson.house.gov/live from 4-5 PM Thursday, April 9 and on the Congressman’s Facebook page: facebook.com/RepHankJohnson.
To sign up, participants need to fill out an online form at: https://hankjohnson.house.gov/live or they can also join by phone at 866-654-9483.
